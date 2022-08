Hiába volt elérhető az Epic Games Store-on, elképesztő eladásokat produkál Steamen a Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 has sold over 300,000 units on Steam in 10 days, since its launch on June 12!



With 5500+ "Very Positive" reviews, now is the best time to join the ultimate medieval battlefield, available for 40% off until July 7.



Get Chivalry 2 on Steam:https://t.co/ICwPxpzbJG pic.twitter.com/kFWRph7NP4