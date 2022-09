Kiszivárgott az Assassin's Creed Mirage leírása, rengeteg új részletre derült fény

Assassin's Creed Mirage



? Experience the story of Basim in 9th century Bagdad

? Explore a dense city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and uncover the secrets of 4 unique districts

? More visceral assassinations than ever before

? Free Upgrade to PS5 version https://t.co/WElyq1PaD5 pic.twitter.com/M8Fui0AGUe