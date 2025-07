Az EA leállíthatta a Need for Speed-sorozatot

RUMOR: Need for Speed has been shelved by EA.



Longtime Speedhunters contributor Matthew Everingham says EA shelved Need for Speed, and with it, funding for the Speedhunters site.



Adding to it: EA is shutting down NFS Rivals servers on Oct 7.



