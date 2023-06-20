A Square Enixnél már a Final Fantasy VI Remake is szóba került

Yoshinori Kitase a Square Enix YouTube-csatornáján egy kerekasztalinterjúban arról beszélt, a Final Fantasy VI Remake nehéz lenne. Hogy miért lenne az, a Final Fantasy alkotója, Hironobu Sakaguchi azt mondta, hogy mivel egy pixeles játékról van szó, a csapatnak meg kellene változtatnia a történetet és a pixelről a CG-re való átállás is nagyon nehéz lenne.
Kitase így fogalmazott:
Kitase on when they will make Final Fantasy VI Remake:— Genki? (@Genki_JPN) June 20, 2023
"I think FF6 Remake would be difficult. FF7 Remake is not yet finished so I am not able to think about it... But for FF6 there are many FF6 fans inside the company and they often ask me 'when are we making 6?'" pic.twitter.com/kC0EFLqiTn