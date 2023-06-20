A Square Enixnél már a Final Fantasy VI Remake is szóba került

Jelenleg Final Fantasy VII újrafeldolgozásával vannak elfoglalva, miközben az ajtón kopogtat a FF XVI és még a FF IX remakejéről is pletykálnak, de a Square Enix alelnöke és ügyvezető igazgatója még ennél is többre vágyik.

Yoshinori Kitase a Square Enix YouTube-csatornáján egy kerekasztalinterjúban arról beszélt, a Final Fantasy VI Remake nehéz lenne. Hogy miért lenne az, a Final Fantasy alkotója, Hironobu Sakaguchi azt mondta, hogy mivel egy pixeles játékról van szó, a csapatnak meg kellene változtatnia a történetet és a pixelről a CG-re való átállás is nagyon nehéz lenne.

Kitase így fogalmazott:

Az FF VII Remake még nem készült el, így nem tudok rá gondolni [...] De az FF VI esetében sok rajongó van a cégen belül és gyakran kérdezik tőlem, hogy "Mikor készítjük el a VI-ot?


1 hozzászólás

petrovicsz

1 órája és 4 perce

Hát ezen egyáltalán nem vagyok meglepve. A remake-ek korát éljük.

válasz erre
