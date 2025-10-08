A Ninja Gaiden 4 és még tíz játék jön Game Passre

2025. október 08.
A Microsoft közzétette az Xbox Game Pass október havi játékkínálatát, az előfizetéses szolgáltatás ebben a hónapban többek között a Ninja Gaiden 4-gyel (és a Ninja Gaiden 2 Black remasterelt változatával), a Keeperrel és még sok mással bővül.
 

Kiderült a szolgáltatásból távozó címek sora is: hamarosan kiveszik a Cocoont (Cloud, konzol és PC), a Core Keepert (Cloud, konzol és PC) és a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashedet (Cloud, konzol és PC). Ma elérhető lett a Supermarket Simulator (Cloud, konzol és PC), a Game Pass pedig ezekkel bővül októberben:

Baldur's Gate és Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) - október 9. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 14. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
Ball x Pit (Cloud, konzol és PC) - október 15. (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, konzol és PC) - október 15. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 15. (Game Pass Premium)
He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) - október 15. (Game Pass Premium)
Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 15. (Game Pass Premium)
Pax Dei (PC) - október 16. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
Keeper (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 17. (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
Evil West (Cloud, konzol és PC) - október 21. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 21. (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

