A Ninja Gaiden 4 és még tíz játék jön Game Passre

A Microsoft közzétette az Xbox Game Pass október havi játékkínálatát, az előfizetéses szolgáltatás ebben a hónapban többek között a Ninja Gaiden 4-gyel (és a Ninja Gaiden 2 Black remasterelt változatával), a Keeperrel és még sok mással bővül.

Kiderült a szolgáltatásból távozó címek sora is: hamarosan kiveszik a Cocoont (Cloud, konzol és PC), a Core Keepert (Cloud, konzol és PC) és a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashedet (Cloud, konzol és PC).(Cloud, konzol és PC), a Game Pass pedig ezekkel bővül októberben:Baldur's Gate és Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) - október 9. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 14. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)Ball x Pit (Cloud, konzol és PC) - október 15. (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, konzol és PC) - október 15. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 15. (Game Pass Premium)He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) - október 15. (Game Pass Premium)Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 15. (Game Pass Premium)Pax Dei (PC) - október 16. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)Keeper (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 17. (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)Evil West (Cloud, konzol és PC) - október 21. (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - október 21. (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)