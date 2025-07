Teljesen átdolgozták a közelharci fegyvereket a Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2-ben

Patch 9.0 is LIVE on #SpaceMarine2! ????



?? This update brings loads of QoL improvements and fixes in gameplay and balancing, for both PVE and PVP. Siege mode, Datavault, weapons, classes are all covered in this update.



Read the patch notes here: https://t.co/axng8sjPbZ pic.twitter.com/dZDJF31dwa