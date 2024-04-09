Még ezen a héten láthatjuk harcolni Ermacot a Mortal Kombat 1-ben

2024. április 09.
Maniac
Ha minden a tervek szerint alakul, akkor a Netherrealm Studios csapata várhatóan még idén tavasszal, legkésőbb tehát májusban elérhetővé teszi Ermac karakterét a Mortal Kombat 1-hez, amit még ezen a héten elkezd felvezetni.

Ed Boon ugyanis a Twitteren bejelentette, hogy a tervek szerint még ezen a héten láthatjuk majd harcolni Ermacot a Mortal Kombat 1 részeként, lévén érkezik egy gameplay trailer, amelyben ez a hős kapja majd a központi szerepet.

Hogy pontosan melyik nap számíthatunk minderre, azt Ed Boon nem kötötte az orrunkra, mint ahogyan azt sem, hogy kapunk-e hozzá megjelenési dátumot vagy sem, ellenben egy kis felvezető kedvcsináló már a rendelkezésünkre áll, ezt az alábbiakban máris lehet pörgetni.

Mortal Kombat 1
