Még ezen a héten láthatjuk harcolni Ermacot a Mortal Kombat 1-ben

Ed Boon ugyanis a Twitteren bejelentette, hogy a tervek szerint még ezen a héten láthatjuk majd harcolni Ermacot a Mortal Kombat 1 részeként, lévén érkezik egy gameplay trailer, amelyben ez a hős kapja majd a központi szerepet.
Hogy pontosan melyik nap számíthatunk minderre, azt Ed Boon nem kötötte az orrunkra, mint ahogyan azt sem, hogy kapunk-e hozzá megjelenési dátumot vagy sem, ellenben egy kis felvezető kedvcsináló már a rendelkezésünkre áll, ezt az alábbiakban máris lehet pörgetni.
