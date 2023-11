Ehető csokikontrollerrel érkezik a Wonka című film által ihletett Xbox Series X

Now that looks delicious ??



Follow and RT with #XboxWonkaSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom @WonkaMovie Xbox Series X & display, Edible Chocolate controller & chocolates!#WonkaMovie Only in theaters December 15



Ages 18+. Ends 12/14/23. Rules: https://t.co/JFlKtTEHaC pic.twitter.com/Mj8FTgIz3v