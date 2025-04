Pár nap múlva megjön a crossplay és a fotó mód a Baldur's Gate 3-ba

Patch 8 will be ready to roll out on Tuesday, April 15th!



To celebrate, get ready to join us on Twitch where we?ll talk all things Patch 8 with guest developer Ross, whose work on the new subclasses will be arriving next week.



???? April 16th, 1pm UTC

???? https://t.co/udtumz3QdS pic.twitter.com/pECAd7luD9