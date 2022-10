Nem csak a játékosokat érte hidegzuhanyként a Stadia leállása

Tangle Tower was due to launch on Stadia in 2 days time, and this article was the first I heard about it shutting down ???? https://t.co/Pu0UPTQlRn

Oh my god https://t.co/3lX9ExEfKB



We have a game coming to Stadia in November. Who wants to guess that Google will refuse to pay us the money they owe us for it