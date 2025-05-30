Modtámogatást kap a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5-ön és Xbox Series X/S-en

Most a CD Projekt Red bejelentette, hogy az idén tíz éves The Witcher 3 konzolokra is megkapja modtámogatás. Konkrétan egy még idén megjelenő frissítésben a cross-platform mod-támogatás megérkezik Xbox Series X/S-re és PlayStation 5-re.
A gyakorlatban találni fogunk majd egy modding menüt a játékban, amely PC-n, PS5-ön és Xbox Series X/S-en is elérhető lesz. A bejelentés szerint nem minden PC-s mod lesz elérhető, ezeket a mod.io-n kell majd jóváhagyni a kiadáshoz, ami egy korlátozottabb választékot biztosít, mint amit a Nexus Modson jelenleg látunk.
#10YearsofTheWitcher3 and one more patch! ????— The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 30, 2025
We will introduce cross-platform mod support for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year. For the first time, creating, sharing, and enjoying mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be easier and more accessible than? pic.twitter.com/qiSh9nqd8i