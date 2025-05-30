Modtámogatást kap a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5-ön és Xbox Series X/S-en

ps5
xboxsx
2025. május 30.
17424
Botyi profilja, adatai
Botyi
A The Witcher 3-nak aktív modding közössége van, ez az egyik legtöbb módosítást tartalmazó játék a Nexus Modson a rengeteg Bethesda kiadvány között, hiszen jelenleg mintegy 7700 mod tölthető le PC-re.

Most a CD Projekt Red bejelentette, hogy az idén tíz éves The Witcher 3 konzolokra is megkapja modtámogatás. Konkrétan egy még idén megjelenő frissítésben a cross-platform mod-támogatás megérkezik Xbox Series X/S-re és PlayStation 5-re.

A gyakorlatban találni fogunk majd egy modding menüt a játékban, amely PC-n, PS5-ön és Xbox Series X/S-en is elérhető lesz. A bejelentés szerint nem minden PC-s mod lesz elérhető, ezeket a mod.io-n kell majd jóváhagyni a kiadáshoz, ami egy korlátozottabb választékot biztosít, mint amit a Nexus Modson jelenleg látunk.

nincs még hozzászólás

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
12.200 Ft-tól
kövesd a játékot!
 

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

A Trónok harca egyik színésznője is felbukkanhat a The Witcher 5. évadában

A Trónok harca egyik színésznője is felbukkanhat a The Witcher 5. évadában

Geralt szinkronszínésze beszólt azoknak, akik kritizálják a The Witcher 4-et Ciri miatt

Geralt szinkronszínésze beszólt azoknak, akik kritizálják a The Witcher 4-et Ciri miatt

Különleges trailerrel ünnepel a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Különleges trailerrel ünnepel a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

Mivel játszol PC-n?
681513 10

VS
Egér + bill
Kontroller
marco profiljaBotyi profilja