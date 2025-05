Tízéves lett a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

???? 10 years of travelling on the Path.

???? 10 years of battling the Wild Hunt.

???? 10 years of playing gwent in taverns.

?? 10 years of KILLING MONSTERS.



This month passes 10 years since the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Let's celebrate together!#10YearsofTheWitcher3 pic.twitter.com/7x9uTuQeov