Mégsem kell nagy bejelentéseket várni a God Of War évfordulós eseményén

2025. március 09.
28817
A God of War tervezett évfordulós ünnepsége előtt a Santa Monica stúdió eloszlatta a bejelentéssel kapcsolatos pletykákat: többen abban reménykedtek, hogy a görög címek remastert kapnak modern hardverekre, de ebből most biztosan nem lesz semmi.

A franchise március 22-én ünnepli 20 éves fennállását, ekkor adta ki a Sony először a God of Wart PS2-re. Február végén a megbízható iparági bennfentes Jeff Grubb arról írt, hogy ennek apropóján bejelentik a felújított kiadást, a God of War 20th Anniversary Show-n.

Ilyen előzmények után érkeztünk meg a jelenhez, a napokban azonban a Santa Monica világosan kijelentette, hogy nem terveznek bejelentéseket az ünnepi eseményre. Ez persze nem jelenti azt, hogy a pletykáknak nincs semmi valóságalapjuk, de ezt a műsort elsősorban ünneplésnek szánják.

