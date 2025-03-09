Mégsem kell nagy bejelentéseket várni a God Of War évfordulós eseményén

A franchise március 22-én ünnepli 20 éves fennállását, ekkor adta ki a Sony először a God of Wart PS2-re. Február végén a megbízható iparági bennfentes Jeff Grubb arról írt, hogy ennek apropóján bejelentik a felújított kiadást, a God of War 20th Anniversary Show-n.
Ilyen előzmények után érkeztünk meg a jelenhez, a napokban azonban a Santa Monica világosan kijelentette, hogy nem terveznek bejelentéseket az ünnepi eseményre. Ez persze nem jelenti azt, hogy a pletykáknak nincs semmi valóságalapjuk, de ezt a műsort elsősorban ünneplésnek szánják.
Pantheons collide! We?re so excited to bring a selection of the Greek and Norse cast for this God of War 20th Anniversary panel where we'll be reflecting on the past two decades of the series ????? Santa Monica Studio ? God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) March 7, 2025
