Ingyenes ajándékokkal vár az évfordulós Dying Light

2025. február 04.
Botyi profilja, adatai
Botyi
A Dying Light múlt héten lett tízéves és a Techland számos meglepetéssel készült nem csak a folytatás Stay Humanhez, hanem az első játékhoz is, például egy évfordulós csomagot kapunk az eredeti játékhoz.

A Dying Light 10th Anniversary Bundle egyelőre csak a PC-s áruházakban érhető el (konzolokra később jön), ennek része egy új ruha, egy felbecsülhetetlen értékű Dawnbreaker shotgun, egy Sunburst revolver és egy Golden Idol machete. Az ünnephez méltón minden aranyszínű és csillogó, valamint egy aranyozott buggy is jár, mindezek február 10-ig igényelhetőek.

Az ingyenes bundle csak a kezdet, a stúdió egy egész útitervet mutatott be arról, hogyan tervezi az ünneplést. A sorozat tizedik évében egy teljesen új részre is számíthatunk, a Dying Light: The Beast 2025 nyarán jön és egy önálló kaland lesz.

Nézd nagyban ezt a videót!











1 hozzászólás

Mordorer

23 perce

Ügyes fogás!

válasz erre
