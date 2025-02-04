Ingyenes ajándékokkal vár az évfordulós Dying Light

A Dying Light 10th Anniversary Bundle egyelőre csak a PC-s áruházakban érhető el (konzolokra később jön), ennek része egy új ruha, egy felbecsülhetetlen értékű Dawnbreaker shotgun, egy Sunburst revolver és egy Golden Idol machete. Az ünnephez méltón minden aranyszínű és csillogó, valamint egy aranyozott buggy is jár, mindezek február 10-ig igényelhetőek.
Az ingyenes bundle csak a kezdet, a stúdió egy egész útitervet mutatott be arról, hogyan tervezi az ünneplést. A sorozat tizedik évében egy teljesen új részre is számíthatunk, a Dying Light: The Beast 2025 nyarán jön és egy önálló kaland lesz.
