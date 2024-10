Hetente kapunk új szinteket az Astro Botba, ma jött az első

Astro Bot's first speedrun level launches tomorrow, with more on the way:



Oct 17: Building Speed

Oct 24: Let it Slide

Oct 31: Spring-loaded Run

Nov 7: Helium Heights

Nov 14: Rising Heat



