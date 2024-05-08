Frissült a Rockstar honlapja, GTA 6 bejelentések jöhetnek hamarosan

2024. május 08.
Már majdnem a 2024-es év felénél járunk és még nem hallottunk semmit a régóta várt címről, azonban a Rockstar Games weboldalának frissítése arra utal, hogy a közeljövőben több új screenshotot is megosztanak a GTA 6-ról.

Jövő héten, május 16-án tartja a Take-Two Interactive a következő befektetői beszélgetését és ahogyan az a múltban is történt, ez általában azt jelenti, hogy már előtte számíthatunk valamilyen hírre a legnagyobb játékokkal kapcsolatban. Továbbá a Rockstar nemrég egy csomó posztot archivált az Instagramján, ami arra utal, hogy hamarosan valami újdonságot mutat be.

A Rockstar utoljára a GTA 6 első trailerének megjelenése előtt tisztította meg az Instagramját, de ha ez még nem lenne elég, nemrégiben többször is megemlítették a játékot a weboldaluk kódjában. A változás észrevehető is volt az oldalon, ott volt a fotók helye, azonban azóta ez már nem nyilvános és egy 404-es hiba jön be.



