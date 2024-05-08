Frissült a Rockstar honlapja, GTA 6 bejelentések jöhetnek hamarosan

Jövő héten, május 16-án tartja a Take-Two Interactive a következő befektetői beszélgetését és ahogyan az a múltban is történt, ez általában azt jelenti, hogy már előtte számíthatunk valamilyen hírre a legnagyobb játékokkal kapcsolatban. Továbbá a Rockstar nemrég egy csomó posztot archivált az Instagramján, ami arra utal, hogy hamarosan valami újdonságot mutat be.
A Rockstar utoljára a GTA 6 első trailerének megjelenése előtt tisztította meg az Instagramját, de ha ez még nem lenne elég, nemrégiben többször is megemlítették a játékot a weboldaluk kódjában. A változás észrevehető is volt az oldalon, ott volt a fotók helye, azonban azóta ez már nem nyilvános és egy 404-es hiba jön be.
Update: the new page (https://t.co/LdP9mtohyK) was just taken down, but the code with placeholders remains in the database that was made public yesterday.? GTA 6 Countdown ? (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 8, 2024
Additionally, there are mentions of digital purchases (pre-orders).
R* was likely preparing the website and didn?t intend to? pic.twitter.com/T0VxaDnt3o
BREAKING: Rockstar Games have seemingly added numerous mentions of GTA 6 to their API!? GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) May 8, 2024
These include mentions of screenshots (which are being referred to as screens) and even the cover art!
For example: "file":? pic.twitter.com/drHhFzOy9M