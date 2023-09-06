Fejlesztés alatt áll a crossplay a Baldur's Gate 3-hoz

A Baldur's Gate 3 játékosai, akik más platformokon is szeretnének csatlakozni barátaikhoz, jó hírt kaptak, ugyanis a fejlesztő Larian Studios megerősítette, hogy a cím crossplay funkciója már készül.

A Baldur's Gate 3 PlayStation 5-ös verziója ma jelent meg, ezen kívül a Larian bejelentette, hogy a játék Xbox-változata mégis várható 2023-ban. Az Eurogamernek nyilatkozva a Larian Studios kiadásért felelős igazgatója, Michael Douse elárulta, hogy a crossplay mindig is szerepelt a tervekben:

Mindig is tervben volt, de tudtuk, hogy nem az induláshoz lesz. Benne van az ütemtervben és bár van egy elképzelésünk arról, hogy mikorra szeretnénk elkészülni vele, nem szeretnénk dátumot megjelölni, amíg nem vagyunk biztosak benne.


