Elképzelhető, hogy csak jövőre jön Xboxokra a Baldur's Gate 3

A fejlesztő Larian Studios már korábban elmagyarázta, hogy az osztott képernyő működése okozza a problémát az Xbox Series S konzolon és emiatt nem tudják megmondani a megjelenési dátumot a Microsoft konzoljára. Ezt most megerősítette a Larian kiadói igazgatója, Michael Douse és közölte, nem távolíthatják el az osztott képernyős funkciót, mert kötelességük a funkcióparitással való indítás:
We have quite a few engineers working very hard to do what no other RPG of this scale has achieved: seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on Series S. We hope to have an update by the end of the year.? Very AFK (@Cromwelp) July 31, 2023