Elképzelhető, hogy csak jövőre jön Xboxokra a Baldur's Gate 3

2023. augusztus 02.
Botyi
A Baldur's Gate 3 a napokban jelenik meg PC-re, a PlayStation 5-ös kiadás pedig bő egy hónappal később, az Xbox-os megjelenési dátumról azonban még mindig nincs hír és kérdéses, hogy mikor is fog érkezni.
A fejlesztő Larian Studios már korábban elmagyarázta, hogy az osztott képernyő működése okozza a problémát az Xbox Series S konzolon és emiatt nem tudják megmondani a megjelenési dátumot a Microsoft konzoljára. Ezt most megerősítette a Larian kiadói igazgatója, Michael Douse és közölte, nem távolíthatják el az osztott képernyős funkciót, mert kötelességük a funkcióparitással való indítás:

Jó néhány fejlesztőnk nagyon keményen dolgozik azon, hogy megvalósítsuk azt, amit egyetlen más, ilyen méretű RPG sem ért el: a zökkenőmentes drop-in, drop-out co-opot a Series S-en. Reméljük, hogy az év végére elkészül a megfelelő javítás.


Baldur's Gate 3
