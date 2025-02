Egy újabb, közel 2 ezer tételes hibajavítást kapott a STALKER 2

?? Hello, stalkers!



After long preparations, stability tests, and analysis of your feedback, we are excited to introduce Patch 1.2 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. This update includes more than 1,700 fixes and is already live on PC and Xbox.



