Állítólag szünetel a Dead Space 2 remake fejlesztése

[Game Mess Mornings]



According to @JeffGrubb, EA Motive was working on a 'Dead Space 2' Remake which was in concept phase but got cancelled/shelved because of the lackluster sales of the first Remake.



They are now working on Iron Man and Battlefield.https://t.co/iqv0EGNXJX pic.twitter.com/LziW0qx72X