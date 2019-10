Tényleg jön a Fallout Legacy Collection, de van egy rossz hír is

'Please stand by' for pre-order in the UK!



A collection of #Fallout titles for PC featuring Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 GOTY, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 4 GOTY.



This product will be released on 25th of October in Germany and the UK. pic.twitter.com/O4x28FLAhs