Üzentél már tüzérségi lövedéken? A Frogwares most lehetőséget nyújt rá az új Sherlock Holmes játék kapcsán!

A few days till Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Kickstarter ends.



KS??https://t.co/ogZIQH7sUN



To help out, our friends in the 24th Separate Assault Battalion will write a custom msg of your choice on 152mm howitzer shell. Just ?? and ??this tweet and we'll pick 3 random winners.?? pic.twitter.com/SP91PccYaq