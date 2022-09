Új gameplay előzetessel jelentkezett a novemberben érkező God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarok | Combat Details



-Team stressed importance of more enemy variety

-Leviathan Axe/Blades of Chaos can now be infused with ice/fire

-Multiple types of shields; some good for parrying, heavy ones for tank style (absorbing attacks)



