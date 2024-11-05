Több mint 50 játékot támogat a megjelenéskor a PS5 Pro

Nagyon sok játék egyáltalán nem szerepel rajta, köztük azok sem, amelyek nem pontosan november 7-én, hanem néhány nappal később lesznek elérhetők a PS5 Pro-ra, így valójában a lista inkább a 100-hoz közelítő darabszámmal rendelkezik, az alábbiakban pedig csak a fontosabb nevek lettek kiemelve.
Ha te is szemezgetsz a PS5 Pro-val, és kíváncsi vagy arra, hogy milyen játékok lesznek elérhetők hozzá a megjelenéskor biztosan, az alábbi listán a megjelenés napjának biztos befutóit láthatod:
Alan Wake II
Albatroz
Apex Legends
Arma Reforger
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Baldur?s Gate III
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA Sports College Football 25
Dead Island 2
Demon's Souls
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon's Dogma II
Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition
EA Sports FC 25
Enlisted
F1 24
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Fortnite
God of War Ragnarok
Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Kayak VR: Mirage
Lies of P
Madden NFL 25
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Naraka: Bladepoint
NBA 2K25
No Man's Sky
Palworld
Paladin's Passage
Planet Coaster 2
Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil Village
Rise of the Ronin
Rogue Flight
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Outlaws
Stellar Blade
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Callisto Protocol
The Crew Motorfest
THE FINALS
The First Descendant
The Last of Us Part I
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Until Dawn
War Thunder
Warframe
World of Warships: Legends