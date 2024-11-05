Több mint 50 játékot támogat a megjelenéskor a PS5 Pro

A Sony nyilvánoságra hozta azt a listát, amiből kiderült, hogy a PS5 Pro konzol megjelenésekor több mint 50 videojáték frissített változata elérhető lesz az új masinára, sőt mi több, a felsorolás közel sem tekinthető teljesnek.

Nagyon sok játék egyáltalán nem szerepel rajta, köztük azok sem, amelyek nem pontosan november 7-én, hanem néhány nappal később lesznek elérhetők a PS5 Pro-ra, így valójában a lista inkább a 100-hoz közelítő darabszámmal rendelkezik, az alábbiakban pedig csak a fontosabb nevek lettek kiemelve.Ha te is szemezgetsz a PS5 Pro-val, és kíváncsi vagy arra, hogybiztosan, az alábbi listán a megjelenés napjának biztos befutóit láthatod:Alan Wake IIAlbatrozApex LegendsArma ReforgerAssassin's Creed MirageBaldur?s Gate IIICall of Duty: Black Ops 6EA Sports College Football 25Dead Island 2Demon's SoulsDiablo IVDragon Age: The VeilguardDragon's Dogma IIDying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded EditionEA Sports FC 25EnlistedF1 24Final Fantasy VII RebirthFortniteGod of War RagnarokHogwarts LegacyHorizon Forbidden WestHorizon Zero Dawn RemasteredKayak VR: MirageLies of PMadden NFL 25Marvel's Spider-Man RemasteredMarvel's Spider-Man: Miles MoralesMarvel's Spider-Man 2Naraka: BladepointNBA 2K25No Man's SkyPalworldPaladin's PassagePlanet Coaster 2Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartResident Evil 4Resident Evil VillageRise of the RoninRogue FlightStar Wars Jedi: SurvivorStar Wars OutlawsStellar BladeTest Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownThe Callisto ProtocolThe Crew MotorfestTHE FINALSThe First DescendantThe Last of Us Part IThe Last of Us Part II RemasteredUntil DawnWar ThunderWarframeWorld of Warships: Legends