Sztori DLC-vel is bővül a Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

A Warrior's Path, az első ingyenes csomag egy speedrun módot, egy permadeath módot és új ruhákat hoz majd a játék főhősének, Sargonnak. Még tavasszal egy boss rush módot és néhány új jelmezt is kapunk.
2024 nyarán a Divine Trials frissítés "új harci, platform és puzzle kihívásokkal", valamint új amulettekkel, ruhákkal és egyebekkel bővíti az akciójátékot. Végül a Ubisoft bejelentette, hogy 2024 későbbi időszakában új sztori DLC-t is kap a The Lost Crown, bár annak tartalmát nem részletezte.
Exciting news for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown! ????— Prince of Persia?: The Lost Crown (@princeofpersia) March 13, 2024
Three free updates and one story DLC are on the horizon in the coming months.
???? The first update arrives on March 20!
pic.twitter.com/Rc0uhD0WGX