Sztori DLC-vel is bővül a Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

2024. március 13.
Botyi
A Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown történeti bővítményt és ingyenes kiegészítőket kap, a Ubisoft nyilvánosságra hozta a játék ütemtervét, amelyben már láthatjuk a még ebben a hónapban érkező ingyenes tartalmakat.

A Warrior's Path, az első ingyenes csomag egy speedrun módot, egy permadeath módot és új ruhákat hoz majd a játék főhősének, Sargonnak. Még tavasszal egy boss rush módot és néhány új jelmezt is kapunk.

2024 nyarán a Divine Trials frissítés "új harci, platform és puzzle kihívásokkal", valamint új amulettekkel, ruhákkal és egyebekkel bővíti az akciójátékot. Végül a Ubisoft bejelentette, hogy 2024 későbbi időszakában új sztori DLC-t is kap a The Lost Crown, bár annak tartalmát nem részletezte.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
