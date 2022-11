Számos korábbi Ratchet & Clank-játék bekerül hamarosan a PS Plus Premium kínálatába

Ratchet & Clank turns 20 today! Celebrate with a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 20th Anniversary Armor Pack update featuring 5 new armors inspired by past games in the franchise at no extra cost! #Ratchet20 #RatchetPS5



Visit the PlayStation Blog for details: https://t.co/tfGZn5X1VT pic.twitter.com/oopLZ8KRRP