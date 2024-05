Offline módot kap a Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - Martyr

We are happy to announce that W40K: Inquisitor - Martyr's OFFLINE MODE, is set to release on May 23, 2024 for PC!



We'd like to emphasize, that this doesn't mean the servers are shutting down on May 23.



FAQ below to explain how it'll work in detail:https://t.co/fjZq80Dvms pic.twitter.com/Im5OGbItK8