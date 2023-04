Nagy változások jönnek a CoD csalás elleni védelmében

We?re excited to share a few updates from our RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team today outlining several new layers of security and detections across all games and modes, with a focus on Ranked modes for Call of Duty #MWII & #Warzone2



RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Report ?? https://t.co/p2mBmKR84h pic.twitter.com/zh2lRSekqQ