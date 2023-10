Modtámogatást kapott a Bright Memory Infinite

Bright Memory: Infinite's newest update introduces Steam Workshop Support!! ????



To celebrate, the game is now 40% OFF until October 29, 2023 9:59 PM! Don't miss out!



Update notes: https://t.co/hn9w4WvcQx

Store page: https://t.co/yTn5hLqI2w pic.twitter.com/6x54Qs4LtD