Megjelent a klasszikus lövöldéket idéző, bullet hell démonirtós FPS, a Scathe

Scathe is a blood-soaked trip through bullet hell with black magic, big guns, and even bigger demons ????



Dive into the action alone or with up to 3 friends in online co-op ????



???? Buy Now: https://t.co/4LExMhvD7L



???? OUT NOW on PC ????#SCATHE#wishlistwednesday #gamingnews #gamer pic.twitter.com/u7Iq62Sxdh