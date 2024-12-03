Már két új Sonic-játék érkezéséről szólnak a hírek

független
2024. december 03.
3107
Maniac profilja, adatai
Maniac
Bár józan paraszti ésszel sem nehéz megmondani, hogy a Sega minden évben bővíteni szeretné a Sonic-sorozatot, azonban egy belsős szivárogtató is megerősítette most, hogy valóban két új játék formálódik a háttérben.

A hírt Ryan from the Bronx hozta nyilvánosságra a Twitteren, aki belsős információkra hivatkozva arról írt, hogy 2025-re és 2026-ra is szeretne új Sonic-játékkal előállni a Sega, azaz két projekt is készülődik már a háttérben, amelyek közül az egyik egy remake lesz, a másik pedig a Sonic Frontiers utódja.

Természetesen ameddig a Sega nem erősíti meg a híreket, addig mindez nem több, mint egyszerű pletyka, de miután a mozifilmek ennyire sikeresek, meglepődtünk volna, ha éppen most nem rendszeresítené Sonic-játékait a kiadó.

1 hozzászólás

VaPe

10 perce

Igen felpörögtek az események! meglepett smiley

válasz erre
 

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Rejtélyes karakter bukkant fel az új Sonic mozifilm TV reklámjában

Rejtélyes karakter bukkant fel az új Sonic mozifilm TV reklámjában

Megérkezett a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 mozifilm második kedvcsinálója

Megérkezett a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 mozifilm második kedvcsinálója

Új Sonic-játékkal számolhatunk 2025-ben

Új Sonic-játékkal számolhatunk 2025-ben

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

Mivel játszol PC-n?
669460 7

VS
Egér + bill
Kontroller
marco profiljaiPet profiljaBotyi profiljamarco profilja