Már két új Sonic-játék érkezéséről szólnak a hírek

A hírt Ryan from the Bronx hozta nyilvánosságra a Twitteren, aki belsős információkra hivatkozva arról írt, hogy 2025-re és 2026-ra is szeretne új Sonic-játékkal előállni a Sega, azaz két projekt is készülődik már a háttérben, amelyek közül az egyik egy remake lesz, a másik pedig a Sonic Frontiers utódja.
Természetesen ameddig a Sega nem erősíti meg a híreket, addig mindez nem több, mint egyszerű pletyka, de miután a mozifilmek ennyire sikeresek, meglepődtünk volna, ha éppen most nem rendszeresítené Sonic-játékait a kiadó.
The next two Sonic titles for 2025 and 2026 are now in full production, one of these titles being codenamed Guinness. One being a remake and the other being the successor to Sonic Frontiers. This has been confirmed through dedicated research done over the past month.— Ryan from the Bronx (@ryanfrombronx) November 26, 2024