Már a Ubisoft két stúdiója is a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake-en dolgozik

2024. június 03.
Botyi profilja, adatai
Botyi
A Ubisoft Toronto bejelentette, hogy együttműködést kötöttek a montreali csapattal a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remakeje miatt és együtt dolgoznak a 2003-ban megjelent legendás játék felújításán.

A mai napon egy rövid bejegyzésben a vállalat közölte, a Ubisoft Toronto csatlakozott a projekthez, hogy együttműködjön a Ubisoft Montreallal. A torontoiak a Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion és a közelgő Splinter Cell remake mögött álló stúdióként lehetnek ismerősek.

A közlés szerint a montrealiak "továbbra is kiválóan haladnak" a remake munkálatai során és igyekeznek visszaadni az eredeti játék idővisszatekerő mechnikáját, epikus kardpárbajának és magával ragadó történetmesélésének varázsát.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
