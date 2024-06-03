Már a Ubisoft két stúdiója is a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake-en dolgozik

A mai napon egy rövid bejegyzésben a vállalat közölte, a Ubisoft Toronto csatlakozott a projekthez, hogy együttműködjön a Ubisoft Montreallal. A torontoiak a Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion és a közelgő Splinter Cell remake mögött álló stúdióként lehetnek ismerősek.
A közlés szerint a montrealiak "továbbra is kiválóan haladnak" a remake munkálatai során és igyekeznek visszaadni az eredeti játék idővisszatekerő mechnikáját, epikus kardpárbajának és magával ragadó történetmesélésének varázsát.
Ubisoft Toronto is joining the development of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time!— Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) June 3, 2024
We?re excited to rewind time and bring our studio?s creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at @UbisoftMTL. pic.twitter.com/kksyihIjKG