Két új hős és egy mini-boss érkezik a Darkest Dungeon 2 DLC-jével

A fearless fencer, a lost knight.



Our first DLC pack, The Binding Blade, is launching on the Epic Games Store and Steam this December.



Get 2 new heroes, a wandering miniboss and more. Wishlist now!

Steam: https://t.co/84DKorlBqR

Epic: https://t.co/EQ7LdSFUZV#DarkestDungeon2 pic.twitter.com/43JXha6Zq8