Hétvégén lesz a Dune: Awakening bétája, amire már lehet jelentkezni

Discover what's awaiting you in the #DuneAwakening large-scale Beta weekend on May 9-12. Swipe to see what you can experience in the full launch. ??



- First 20 hours of Gameplay

- Act 1 of the Story

- Hagga Basin South Region

- Eastern and Western Vermilius Gap Region



Want to? pic.twitter.com/hMnbLw4SnQ