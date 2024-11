Grafikai frissítést kapott az Assassin's Creed: Syndicate nextgen konzolokon

Get ready to rediscover Victorian London! Starting tomorrow, console players can download a free patch and run Assassin?s Creed Syndicate at 4K/60FPS on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X (1080p/60FPS on Xbox Series S). Find out more: https://t.co/9hFVCifTcb pic.twitter.com/HhXknkEYYt