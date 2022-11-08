Filmet és animációs sorozatot is készít a Gears of War alapján a Netflix

Az ismert szolgáltató ugyanis bejelentette, hogy sikerült megállapodniuk a The Coalition csapatával arról, hogy nekifussanak egy élőszereplős Gears of War mozifilmnek, ami önmagában még csak a kezdet lesz, hiszen egy animációs sorozat is befuthat hozzá a későbbiekben.
Mint ismert, a Gears of War mozifilm már évek óta terítéken van, korábban a Universal szemezett vele, de mivel nekik nem sikerült egyről a kettőre jutniuk, ezért az illetékesek habozás nélkül átadták a projektet a Netflix-nek.
Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series ? with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4— Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022