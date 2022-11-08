Filmet és animációs sorozatot is készít a Gears of War alapján a Netflix

A minap ünnepelte pontosan tizenhatodik születésnapját a Gears of War-sorozat, ami azon túl, hogy egészen elképesztő, nem maradt meglepetésektől mentes, méghozzá a Netflix csapatának hála, akik kitettek magukért a bejelentésekkel.

Az ismert szolgáltató ugyanis bejelentette, hogy sikerült megállapodniuk a The Coalition csapatával arról, hogy nekifussanak egy élőszereplős Gears of War mozifilmnek, ami önmagában még csak a kezdet lesz, hiszen egy animációs sorozat is befuthat hozzá a későbbiekben.

Mint ismert, a Gears of War mozifilm már évek óta terítéken van, korábban a Universal szemezett vele, de mivel nekik nem sikerült egyről a kettőre jutniuk, ezért az illetékesek habozás nélkül átadták a projektet a Netflix-nek.

