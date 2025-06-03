Elképesztő technikai bemutatóval jelentkezett a The Witcher 4

pc
ps5
xboxsx
2025. június 03.
8731
Botyi profilja, adatai
Botyi
Reggel írtunk arról, hogy friss trailer jöhet a The Witcher 4-hez, ez a nap folyamán valóban megjött, méghozzá egy technológiai bemutatót tartottak PS5-ön, ray-tracinggel, de fontos tudni, hogy ez még nem a játék.

A State of Unreal bemutatót egyenesen a CD Projekt Red nyitotta meg és egy techdemót mutattak be a The Witcher 4 világából. A fejlesztők kiemelték, ez egy pillantás a játék technológiájára, az Unreal Engine 5 segítségével fejlesztett alapvető rendszerekre és funkciókra, de nem maga a The Witcher 4.

A demóban Ciri, a sorozat következő játékának főszereplője felfedezett egy várost Kovir földjén, amely már biztos, hogy a következő játék helyszínéül fog szolgálni és interakcióba lépett az NPC-kkel. A CDPR kiemelte, a PlayStation 5-ön 60 FPS-en futó munkájuk ilyen korai bemutatása jelentős mérföldkő számukra, de még messze nincsenek kész.

Nézd nagyban ezt a videót!





jöhet a The Witcher 4-hez, ez a nap folyamán valóban megjött, méghozzá egy technológiai bemutatót tartottak PS5-ön, ray-tracinggel, de fontos tudni, hogy ez még nem a játék.'>
nincs még hozzászólás

The Witcher IV
nincs ár
kövesd a játékot!
 

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Néhány órán belül új kedvcsináló érkezhet a The Witcher 4-hez

Néhány órán belül új kedvcsináló érkezhet a The Witcher 4-hez

Modtámogatást kap a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5-ön és Xbox Series X/S-en

Modtámogatást kap a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5-ön és Xbox Series X/S-en

A Trónok harca egyik színésznője is felbukkanhat a The Witcher 5. évadában

A Trónok harca egyik színésznője is felbukkanhat a The Witcher 5. évadában

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

Mivel játszol PC-n?
681730 10

VS
Egér + bill
Kontroller
marco profiljaBotyi profilja