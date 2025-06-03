Elképesztő technikai bemutatóval jelentkezett a The Witcher 4

A State of Unreal bemutatót egyenesen a CD Projekt Red nyitotta meg és egy techdemót mutattak be a The Witcher 4 világából. A fejlesztők kiemelték, ez egy pillantás a játék technológiájára, az Unreal Engine 5 segítségével fejlesztett alapvető rendszerekre és funkciókra, de nem maga a The Witcher 4.
A demóban Ciri, a sorozat következő játékának főszereplője felfedezett egy várost Kovir földjén, amely már biztos, hogy a következő játék helyszínéül fog szolgálni és interakcióba lépett az NPC-kkel. A CDPR kiemelte, a PlayStation 5-ön 60 FPS-en futó munkájuk ilyen korai bemutatása jelentős mérföldkő számukra, de még messze nincsenek kész.
Thanks for tuning in to The Witcher 4 ? Unreal Engine 5 tech demo and joining us during the State of Unreal 2025! #UnrealFest? The Witcher (@thewitcher) June 3, 2025
The full presentation will be uploaded and shared with everyone later today, but in the meantime, here's four screenshots straight from the demo to tide? pic.twitter.com/LL7bJH1biV