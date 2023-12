Állítólag 2027-ben jelenhet meg a Marvel's Blade

(Rumor) According to Jeff Grubb, Arkane Lyon's Blade is currently targeting 2027



Disney/Marvel have put it on their calendar for 2027, which is about 3 years out.



It could be a launch title for new hardware as well as a cross-gen title.



