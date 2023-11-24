A Gears of War egyik rendezője csatlakozott a God of War csapatához

A hölgy narratíváért felelős rendezőként dolgozott korábban a Gears of War-sorozaton, a The Coalition munkatársa volt, mostantól azonban a God of War stúdióját erősíti, amit saját maga osztott meg Twitter-csatornáján.
Bonnie korábban olyan címeken dolgozott, mint a Gears of War 4, a Gears 5 vagy a Gears Tactics, szóval egy tapasztalt veterán, sőt az Ages of Empires 4-nél is jegyezték a nevét, így izgatottan várjuk, hogy mit tud majd hozzátenni a következő God of War-hoz.
ALL RIGHT, let's do this...I'm SO excited to share my news: I?ve joined @SonySantaMonica as a Narrative Director. I?m beyond thrilled to be working with this team and studio. LET?S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/hCOZEtvBEB— Bonnie Jean Mah (@BonnieJeanMah) November 21, 2023