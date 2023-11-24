Advertisement

A Gears of War egyik rendezője csatlakozott a God of War csapatához

2023. november 24.
Egy igazán tehetséges munkaerővel gyarapodott a God of War fejlesztőcsapata, lévén kiderült, hogy a konkurens Gears of War stúdiójából sikerült kölcsönözniük legújabb munkatársukat, Bonnie Jean Mah-t.
A hölgy narratíváért felelős rendezőként dolgozott korábban a Gears of War-sorozaton, a The Coalition munkatársa volt, mostantól azonban a God of War stúdióját erősíti, amit saját maga osztott meg Twitter-csatornáján.

Bonnie korábban olyan címeken dolgozott, mint a Gears of War 4, a Gears 5 vagy a Gears Tactics, szóval egy tapasztalt veterán, sőt az Ages of Empires 4-nél is jegyezték a nevét, így izgatottan várjuk, hogy mit tud majd hozzátenni a következő God of War-hoz.

