A Doom: The Dark Ages mellett rengeteg kiváló játékkal bővül májusban a Game Pass

Májusban sem spórol a Game Pass frissítésével a Microsoft, hiszen a redmondi óriás bejelentette, hogy rengeteg nagyszerű videojátékkal bővítik ebben a hónapban is a Game Pass kínálatát, sőt a DREDGE már el is érhető a rajongóknak.

Ez azonban csak a kezdet, hiszen még ma felkerül a rendszerre a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a Dungeons of Hinterberg, a Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn és a Metal Slug Tactics, majd csütörtökön a Revenge of the Savage Planet és a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed.A sort május 13-án a Warhammer: Vermintide II folytatja,, 16-án a Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, 20-án pedig a Firefighting Simulator: The Squad és a Police Simulator: Patrol Officers.