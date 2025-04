A Capcom megkezdte a Resident Evil 9 felvezetését?

Yup, a few have been spotting it. And for the record, I do think its a intentional tongue-in-cheek edit by Capcom for the upcoming RE9 announcement. Outside of the text, the sign in the original game doesn't have the "_" wood piece to make it look like IX.



Waiting game continues https://t.co/rPkaZMHmcF pic.twitter.com/HTshtP4tuW