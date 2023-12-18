65 évesen elhunyt Max Payne szinkronszínésze

Max Payne szerepén kívül McCaffrey szerepelt a Remedy Control című játékában is, amelyben a Szövetségi Ellenőrzési Hivatal igazgatóját, Zachariah Trench-et alakította. Legutóbb McCaffrey adta Alex Casey hangját az Alan Wake 2-ben, akinek fizikai megjelenését Sam Lake, a Remedy vezetője adta.
A Remedy címeiben játszott szerepei mellett McCaffrey játszotta Edward Carnby-t az Alone in the Dark 2008-as rebootjában is. Sam Lake és a Remedy mellett a színész Kevin Dillon is megemlékezett róla, akit a legjobb barátjának nevezett. Az elhunyt színész képviselője megerősítette, hogy James McCaffrey-nél myeloma multiplexet diagnosztizáltak és vasárnap adta fel a harcot a szervezete.
Nyugodjék békében!
We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey. His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/GEJL7aXyNt? Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) December 18, 2023
James was Max Payne, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench and finally Alex Casey. I had the honor of sharing Max Payne?s role and Casey?s role with him. He was a joy to work with. I will cherish his memory and I? Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) December 18, 2023
miss him. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jim (2/2) pic.twitter.com/XwzGoRfJdv