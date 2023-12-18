Advertisement

65 évesen elhunyt Max Payne szinkronszínésze

független
2023. december 18.
11335
Advertisement
Botyi profilja, adatai
Botyi
James McCaffrey, aki a franchise mindhárom címében Max Payne hangját adta és a Max Payne 3-ban ő adta a karakter képmását, vasárnap hunyt el 65 évesen a barátok és a család körében, miután rákos betegséggel küzdött.
Advertisement

Max Payne szerepén kívül McCaffrey szerepelt a Remedy Control című játékában is, amelyben a Szövetségi Ellenőrzési Hivatal igazgatóját, Zachariah Trench-et alakította. Legutóbb McCaffrey adta Alex Casey hangját az Alan Wake 2-ben, akinek fizikai megjelenését Sam Lake, a Remedy vezetője adta.

A Remedy címeiben játszott szerepei mellett McCaffrey játszotta Edward Carnby-t az Alone in the Dark 2008-as rebootjában is. Sam Lake és a Remedy mellett a színész Kevin Dillon is megemlékezett róla, akit a legjobb barátjának nevezett. Az elhunyt színész képviselője megerősítette, hogy James McCaffrey-nél myeloma multiplexet diagnosztizáltak és vasárnap adta fel a harcot a szervezete.

Nyugodjék békében!





Advertisement
nincs még hozzászólás

Advertisement
 

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Nincsenek kapcsolódó cikkek.

 
legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

Mivel játszol PC-n?
375888 5

VS
Egér + bill
Kontroller

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
Botyi profiljaManiac profilja