Ways of Outreach by Email for Guest Posting

In this post, we?ll walk through practical and proven ways to conduct email outreach for guest posting, including how to extract mails efficiently and ethically.
1. Identify Relevant Blogs and Websites
Before you send a single email, you need a list of relevant blogs in your niche. Focus on websites that:
Accept guest posts
Have decent domain authority (DA)
Share content regularly
Engage with their audience
You can find such sites using Google search operators. For example:
makefile
Copy
Edit
"write for us" + [your niche]
"guest post by" + [your keyword]
inurl:guest-post + [your topic]
2. Extract Mails Ethically
Once you have a list of potential sites, the next step is to extract mails ? the contact email addresses of the blog editors, webmasters, or content managers. Here's how you can do it:
Manually from websites: Look for a ?Contact? or ?Write for Us? page. Most blogs that accept guest posts share contact info openly.
Use tools: Tools like Hunter.io, Snov.io, or VoilaNorbert can help you extract emails linked to a domain.
Check LinkedIn: Visit the blog owner?s or editor?s LinkedIn profile, then cross-check their email using email discovery tools.
?? Note: Always extract mails responsibly. Do not spam or collect emails in bulk without permission. Respect privacy laws like GDPR.
3. Personalize Your Outreach Email
Generic, template-style emails rarely get responses. Instead, write emails that show you've done your homework. Include:
The recipient?s name
A reference to their recent blog post
Why you?re a good fit for their audience
A few topic ideas tailored to their blog
Example subject lines:
"Guest Post Idea for [Blog Name] ? Love Your Post on [Topic]"
"Quick Question About Guest Posts on [Blog Name]"
4. Provide Value Upfront
In your email, don?t just ask for a backlink or promotion. Explain how your content will benefit their readers. Offer:
Fresh insights
Actionable advice
A well-structured outline
A writing sample or previously published post
Blog owners are more likely to respond if they see that you're committed to quality.
5. Follow Up (But Don?t Spam)
Many guest post pitches get lost in busy inboxes. If you don?t hear back in 5?7 days, send a polite follow-up. Limit yourself to one or two follow-ups ? persistence is good, pestering is not.
6. Track and Optimize Your Outreach
Keep a spreadsheet or use a CRM to track your outreach:
Website name
Contact person
Email sent date
Response received
Post published or rejected
Analyze your open and reply rates. Adjust your subject lines and pitch style based on what works best.
Final Thoughts
Guest posting success starts with strategic outreach. Learning how to extract mails responsibly and writing personalized, value-packed emails can set you apart in a crowded inbox. Combine good research with genuine relationship-building, and you'll see your guest posting opportunities ? and your authority ? grow.
Want help writing your guest post or crafting an irresistible outreach email? I?d be happy to help ? just reach out!