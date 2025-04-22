Mastering Speed: Customizing Game Pace in Poor Bunny

One of the most useful features in Poor Bunny is the ability to customize game speed during practice. This option transforms the game from a chaotic challenge into a personalized training ground, allowing players to build skills at their own pace. Whether you're a beginner trying to learn the patterns or a seasoned player aiming to perfect high-speed dodges, adjusting the game?s tempo is a game-changer.


Slowing the speed helps players understand enemy patterns, time jumps accurately, and improve reaction time without feeling overwhelmed. It?s perfect for mastering difficult sections or experimenting with strategies in a low-pressure environment. On the other hand, increasing the speed tests your reflexes and precision, simulating real-time intensity and pushing your limits.

This flexibility makes practice mode feel dynamic and engaging. Instead of repeating the same mistakes, players can gradually raise the difficulty as they improve. It?s a smart design choice that turns frustration into fun and growth.

In Poor Bunny, where every second counts and death is always one misstep away, the ability to control speed during practice isn?t just a bonus ? it?s a powerful tool that turns learning into a satisfying and motivating experience.
