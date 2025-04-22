Mastering Speed: Customizing Game Pace in Poor Bunny

One of the most useful features in Poor Bunny is the ability to customize game speed during practice. This option transforms the game from a chaotic challenge into a personalized training ground, allowing players to build skills at their own pace. Whether you're a beginner trying to learn the patterns or a seasoned player aiming to perfect high-speed dodges, adjusting the game?s tempo is a game-changer.

Slowing the speed helps players understand enemy patterns, time jumps accurately, and improve reaction time without feeling overwhelmed. It?s perfect for mastering difficult sections or experimenting with strategies in a low-pressure environment. On the other hand, increasing the speed tests your reflexes and precision, simulating real-time intensity and pushing your limits.This flexibility makes practice mode feel dynamic and engaging. Instead of repeating the same mistakes, players can gradually raise the difficulty as they improve. It?s a smart design choice that turns frustration into fun and growth.In Poor Bunny , where every second counts and death is always one misstep away, the ability to control speed during practice isn?t just a bonus ? it?s a powerful tool that turns learning into a satisfying and motivating experience.