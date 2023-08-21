Female Shemale Sexdoll Torso

This is easy to understand. As its name suggests, it is a male, female, or shemale torso. It doesn?t look like a full human. It only has a torso, but no limbs, no head. Of course, some expensive sex doll torsos may have a lifelike sex doll head.


Normally, it?s not heavy, probably under 25kg. The smallest one may only be 2kg. But the size doesn?t affect its function at all. Even the smallest love doll?s torso has lifelike tits, vagina, penis, and anus. In short, it is always the best choice for male or female masturbation. It has many advantages over pocket vaginal, dildos, and full-size sex dolls.

In addition, torso sex toy also has many styles. For example sex doll legs, big booty masturbator, sex doll feet, female torso, shemale torso, male torso dildo, etc.,https://www.uusextoy.com/sex-doll-torso/
