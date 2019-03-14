Újabb Gears of War regény érkezik Jason M. Hough tollából

A Gears of War: Ascendance címre keresztelt könyv a New York Timejs bestseller írójának, Jason M. Hough-nak a tollából született, a kiadást pedig a Titan Books gondozza majd, de megjelenési dátumról és egyebekről most még nem hallottunk.
Amiről viszont igen, hogy az új regény még az idén megjelenik majd, és egyfajta átkötésként szolgál a negyedik és az ötödik epizód között, ami azt jelentheti, hogy a Gears 5 premierje sem lehet már talán túl messze.
We are proud to announce Gears of War: Ascendance, a brand new Gears novel from New York Times bestselling author Jason M. Hough and @TitanBooks!? Gears of War (@GearsofWar) 2019. március 12.
Picking up from the end of Gears 4, the story of Ascendance leads directly into Gears 5 and will be available later this year. pic.twitter.com/IL2Pk3LTN0