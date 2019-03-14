Advertisement

Újabb Gears of War regény érkezik Jason M. Hough tollából
2019. március 14.
Nemsokára egy újabb játék történetét olvashatjuk el klasszikus formában, lévén a franchise hivatalos Twitter-csatornáján bejelentették a Gears of War-sorozathoz kapcsolódó legújabb regény érkezését.

A Gears of War: Ascendance címre keresztelt könyv a New York Timejs bestseller írójának, Jason M. Hough-nak a tollából született, a kiadást pedig a Titan Books gondozza majd, de megjelenési dátumról és egyebekről most még nem hallottunk.

Amiről viszont igen, hogy az új regény még az idén megjelenik majd, és egyfajta átkötésként szolgál a negyedik és az ötödik epizód között, ami azt jelentheti, hogy a Gears 5 premierje sem lehet már talán túl messze.


