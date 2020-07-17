Újabb Cyberpunk 2077 karakterekkel ismerkedhetünk meg a játék legfrissebb képein
2020. július 17.
A CD Projekt RED csapata előhozakodott néhány friss Cyberpunk 2077 képkockával az Instagramon keresztül, melyek egyfajta koncepciós rajzokként azt a célt szolgálják, hogy bemutassanak nekünk néhány karaktert a játékból.

Ennek megfelelően több NPC is bemutatkozik ilyen formában, így név szerint a tinédzser Jackie Welles, a Valentinous gang tagja, Yorinobu Araska, az Araska Birodalom képviselője és túlélője, de ott lesz még Judy Alvarez, Evelyn Parker és Bug is, az utolsó képen pedig két rossz fiú, Dexter Deshawn és Royce egyaránt láthatók, akik közül utóbbi egy igazi pszichopata lesz.

A Cyberpunk 2077 várhatóan november 19-én jelenhet majd meg a boltok polcain, méghozzá PC-re, PS4-re és Xbox One-ra egyaránt, de a későbbiekben biztosan számíthatunk hozzá újgenerációs frissítésre is.



JUDY ALVAREZ Judy Alvarez is Night City?s premier braindance technician, heavily respected for her skills, innovation and creativity. Motivated to change things for the better she teamed with The Mox and currently works for them as a BD technician and editor. EVELYN PARKER Evelyn Parker?s intelligence and ambition drives her to demand more from life. Her goal of becoming a professional actress, and her rational head for the biz, led her to a job at the Doll House, but this stepping stone in her career quickly became something much more permanent. BUG As for netrunners, it?s hard to find someone more pro than Bug. Her consistency and persistence have brought her respect and trust in the field. As the mercs say: if Bug can?t do it, who can? #Cyberpunk2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (@cyberpunkgame) által megosztott bejegyzés,



2 hozzászólás

Patrik94

21 perce

Szereplőkben nem lesz hiány az biztos.

válasz erre

muki

22 perce

Én már a játékkal ismerkednék inkább.

válasz erre
Cyberpunk 2077
19.299 Ft-tól
kövesd a játékot!

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

