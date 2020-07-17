Újabb Cyberpunk 2077 karakterekkel ismerkedhetünk meg a játék legfrissebb képein

Ennek megfelelően több NPC is bemutatkozik ilyen formában, így név szerint a tinédzser Jackie Welles, a Valentinous gang tagja, Yorinobu Araska, az Araska Birodalom képviselője és túlélője, de ott lesz még Judy Alvarez, Evelyn Parker és Bug is, az utolsó képen pedig két rossz fiú, Dexter Deshawn és Royce egyaránt láthatók, akik közül utóbbi egy igazi pszichopata lesz.
A Cyberpunk 2077 várhatóan november 19-én jelenhet majd meg a boltok polcain, méghozzá PC-re, PS4-re és Xbox One-ra egyaránt, de a későbbiekben biztosan számíthatunk hozzá újgenerációs frissítésre is.
JACKIE WELLES As a teenager Jackie joined Valentinos gang, but ditched it after a few years when his mother found out. Friendship, loyalty and family ties are what drives him. YORINOBU ARASAKA Yorinobu, heir to the Arasaka empire, is Saburo Arasaka?s youngest and only surviving son. Yorinobu cut ties with his father after a heated argument. He sought destruction, but soon realized that the corporate giant?s power was impossible to defeat ? at least from the outside. #Cyberpunk2077
JUDY ALVAREZ Judy Alvarez is Night City?s premier braindance technician, heavily respected for her skills, innovation and creativity. Motivated to change things for the better she teamed with The Mox and currently works for them as a BD technician and editor. EVELYN PARKER Evelyn Parker?s intelligence and ambition drives her to demand more from life. Her goal of becoming a professional actress, and her rational head for the biz, led her to a job at the Doll House, but this stepping stone in her career quickly became something much more permanent. BUG As for netrunners, it?s hard to find someone more pro than Bug. Her consistency and persistence have brought her respect and trust in the field. As the mercs say: if Bug can?t do it, who can? #Cyberpunk2077
DEXTER DESHAWN Dex is one of the best fixers in town. Hardly anything goes in Night City that he doesn't know about. He?s got killer intuition and the experience to match ? word on the street is anyone who manages their first job for Dex is sure to go far. ROYCE Royce is a psychopath ? you can never be sure he won't just pull out his gun and shoot you in the head. Just for the hell of it. #Cyberpunk2077