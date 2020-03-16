Új Halo regény a láthatáron
2020. március 16.
A Microsoft bejelentette, hogy újabb regénnyel szeretnék bővíteni a Halo univerzumot, ezáltal Troy Denning közbenjárásával már javában készülődik a háttérben egy Halo: Shadows of Reach címre keresztelt új könyv.

A műről annyit tudni, hogy a Halo 5: Guardians eseményei után játszódik majd, és azt a célt szolgálja, hogy egyfajta hidat képezzen az ötödik epizód, illetve a Halo Infinite között, ezáltal a Blue Team történetét ismerhetjük meg benne, miután Master Chief oldalán visszatérnek a Reach bolygóra, ahol sötét titkokra kell fényt deríteniük.

A Halo: Shadows of Reach várhatóan szeptember 22-én jelenik majd meg a könyvesboltok polcain, egyelőre azonban értelemszerűen semmit sem tudni még egy esetleges magyar kiadásról.

