Új fegyvereket és NPC-ket találtak az Apex Legends fájljai között az adatbányászok

LEAK: Also there's a Night Mode is development. That's one of the most requested features after a reddditor showed how the map would like in the Night.



(via @AustinScriver)#ApexLegends #Apex #Apexlegendsbattleroyale #Apexlegendsleaks #ApexPartner #apexlegendsclips pic.twitter.com/5DhdqR8MvG