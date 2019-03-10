Új fegyvereket és NPC-ket találtak az Apex Legends fájljai között az adatbányászok

Első körben egy lángszóróra utaló nyomokat leltek, illetve egy kihelyezhető gépágyú is ott figyel a kódolásban. Továbbá egy éjszakai variáns is jöhet, hiszen a játékosok már meglehetősen régóta kérlelik, hogy ne csak napsütésben lehessen zúzni a King's Canyonban.
Amik viszont még ezeknél is érdekesebbek, azok az NPC-k. Hogy milyen formában valósulhatnak meg, arról fogalmunk sincs, de egy Spider, Goliath, és Prowler nevű NPC-re mutatnak az alábbiak, de ha valakiben, akkor a Respawnban bízunk annak kapcsán, hogy ismét valami friss újítást hoz a battle royale játékok terepére ezekkel az NPC-kkel.
LEAK: Something about a flamethrower was found in the game files. I don't exactly know what it does (I'm Dumb, Idk how a flamethrower works).— Apex Legends - News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) 2019. március 8.
(via @AustinScriver)
LEAK: A Remote Turret was also found lol. @Respawn is defienetly saving some cool stuff for later. Who's excited?— Apex Legends - News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) 2019. március 8.
(via @AustinScriver)
LEAK: Also there's a Night Mode is development. That's one of the most requested features after a reddditor showed how the map would like in the Night.— Apex Legends - News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) 2019. március 8.
(via @AustinScriver)
LEAK: More info on the Previously leaked NPCs. I'll just tweet the pictures in parts. You can add comments if you want me to explain.— Apex Legends - News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) 2019. március 8.
(Part 1/4)
(Part 2/4)
(Part 3/4)
(Part 4/4)
(Part 4/4)