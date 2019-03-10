Új fegyvereket és NPC-ket találtak az Apex Legends fájljai között az adatbányászok
2019. március 10.
Az Apex Legends adatbányászai aktívan tevékenykednek, hiszen miután a Havoc fegyver és Octane érkezése is gyakorlatilag pontos jóslás volt, most ismét találtak néhány olyan adatot, amely megvalósulhat a battle royale játékban.

Első körben egy lángszóróra utaló nyomokat leltek, illetve egy kihelyezhető gépágyú is ott figyel a kódolásban. Továbbá egy éjszakai variáns is jöhet, hiszen a játékosok már meglehetősen régóta kérlelik, hogy ne csak napsütésben lehessen zúzni a King's Canyonban.

Amik viszont még ezeknél is érdekesebbek, azok az NPC-k. Hogy milyen formában valósulhatnak meg, arról fogalmunk sincs, de egy Spider, Goliath, és Prowler nevű NPC-re mutatnak az alábbiak, de ha valakiben, akkor a Respawnban bízunk annak kapcsán, hogy ismét valami friss újítást hoz a battle royale játékok terepére ezekkel az NPC-kkel.














355 ezer csalót irtottak ki az Apex Legends-ből PC-n

Íme Octane, az Apex Legends új karaktere, jövő héten jön az első battle pass

Már szállingóznak az első minőségi Apex Legends cosplayek is

