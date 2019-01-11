Tucatnyi kategóriában kapott jelölést a God of War a D.I.C.E. Awards-on

Hamarosan újabb jelentős díjátadóra kerül sor a videojátékok világában, aminek részeként a várakozásoknak megfelelően ismét a God of War ural szinte mindent, lévén Kratos aktuális kalandja 12 jelölést kapott.

Mindezt az AIAS által szervezett 22. D.I.C.E. Awards-on, amire február 13-án kerül sor Las Vegas-ban, és miután tavaly a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-nak sikerült maga mögé utasítania mindenkit, addig idén a God of War lehet a nagy befutó, nohaA D.I.C.E. Awards-ról egyébiránt köztudott, hogy legalább a jelöltek tekintetében szeretnek szembemenni az árral és az aktuális trendekkel, elég csak megnézni a Game of the Year kategória kiválasztottjait, de természetesen mutatjuk az eddigi összes jelölést is, csemegézzetek:Game of the YearGod of WarInto the BreachSpider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2Return of the Obra DinnOutstanding Achievement in AnimationGod of WarGRISSpider-ManMossRed Dead Redemption 2Outstanding Achievement in Art DirectionDetroit: Become HumanGod of WarGRISSpider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2Outstanding Achievement in CharacterAssassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)God of War (Atreus)God of War (Kratos)Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)Outstanding Achievement in Original Music CompositionDetroit: Become HumanForgotton AnneGod of WarSpider-ManTetris EffectOutstanding Achievement in Sound DesignBattlefield VDetroit: Become HumanGod of WarSpider-ManMossOutstanding Achievement in StoryAssassin?s Creed OdysseyFlorenceGod of WarSpider-ManReturn of the Obra DinnOutstanding Technical AchievementASTRO BOT Rescue MissionBattlefield VGod of WarSpider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2Action Game of the YearCall of Duty: Black Ops 4CelesteDestiny 2: ForsakenFar Cry 5Shadow of the Tomb RaiderAdventure Game of the YearDetroit: Become HumanGod of WarSpider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2Return of the Obra DinnFamily Game of the YearASTRO BOT Rescue MissionKirby Star AlliesLEGO DC Super-VillainsStarlink: Battle for AtlasUnravel TwoFighting Game of the YearBlazBlue: Cross Tag BattleDragon Ball FighterZSOULCALIBUR VISuper Smash Bros. UltimateRacing Game of the YearForza Horizon 4F1 2018WreckfestRole-Playing Game of the YearAssassin's Creed OdysseyDragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive AgeMonster Hunter WorldNi no Kuni II: Revenant KingdomPillars of Eternity II: DeadfireSports Game of the YearFIFA 19Mario Tennis AcesMLB The Show 18Strategy/Simulation Game of the YearBad NorthFrostpunkInto the BreachNorthgardRimWorldImmersive Reality Technical AchievementASTRO BOT Rescue MissionBeat SaberDr. Grordbort's InvadersTónandiTornImmersive Reality Game of the YearASTRO BOT Rescue MissionBeat SaberMossSprint VectorTransferenceOutstanding Achievement for an Independent GameCelesteFlorenceInto the BreachMinitReturn of the Obra DinnPortable Game of the YearDandaraDonut CountyDragalia LostFlorenceOddmarOnline Game of the YearFortniteDestiny 2: ForsakenLaser LeagueRed Dead Redemption 2Sea of ThievesOutstanding Achievement in Game DesignGod of WarInto the BreachSpider-ManReturn of the Obra DinnSubnauticaOutstanding Achievement in Game DirectionFlorenceGod of WarSpider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2Return of the Obra Dinn