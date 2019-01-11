Tucatnyi kategóriában kapott jelölést a God of War a D.I.C.E. Awards-on

Mindezt az AIAS által szervezett 22. D.I.C.E. Awards-on, amire február 13-án kerül sor Las Vegas-ban, és miután tavaly a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-nak sikerült maga mögé utasítania mindenkit, addig idén a God of War lehet a nagy befutó, noha a Spider-Man és a Red Dead Redemption 2 is tarolhatnak.
A D.I.C.E. Awards-ról egyébiránt köztudott, hogy legalább a jelöltek tekintetében szeretnek szembemenni az árral és az aktuális trendekkel, elég csak megnézni a Game of the Year kategória kiválasztottjait, de természetesen mutatjuk az eddigi összes jelölést is, csemegézzetek:
Game of the Year
God of War
Into the Breach
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
God of War
GRIS
Spider-Man
Moss
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
GRIS
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
God of War (Atreus)
God of War (Kratos)
Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Detroit: Become Human
Forgotton Anne
God of War
Spider-Man
Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield V
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Spider-Man
Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Assassin?s Creed Odyssey
Florence
God of War
Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Action Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Kirby Star Allies
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
SOULCALIBUR VI
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4
F1 2018
Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 19
Mario Tennis Aces
MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Bad North
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
Northgard
RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
Tónandi
Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Moss
Sprint Vector
Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Celeste
Florence
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
Dandara
Donut County
Dragalia Lost
Florence
Oddmar
Online Game of the Year
Fortnite
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Laser League
Red Dead Redemption 2
Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
God of War
Into the Breach
Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Florence
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn