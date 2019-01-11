Tucatnyi kategóriában kapott jelölést a God of War a D.I.C.E. Awards-on
2019. január 11.
Hamarosan újabb jelentős díjátadóra kerül sor a videojátékok világában, aminek részeként a várakozásoknak megfelelően ismét a God of War ural szinte mindent, lévén Kratos aktuális kalandja 12 jelölést kapott.

Mindezt az AIAS által szervezett 22. D.I.C.E. Awards-on, amire február 13-án kerül sor Las Vegas-ban, és miután tavaly a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-nak sikerült maga mögé utasítania mindenkit, addig idén a God of War lehet a nagy befutó, noha a Spider-Man és a Red Dead Redemption 2 is tarolhatnak.

A D.I.C.E. Awards-ról egyébiránt köztudott, hogy legalább a jelöltek tekintetében szeretnek szembemenni az árral és az aktuális trendekkel, elég csak megnézni a Game of the Year kategória kiválasztottjait, de természetesen mutatjuk az eddigi összes jelölést is, csemegézzetek:

Game of the Year

God of War
Into the Breach
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War
GRIS
Spider-Man
Moss
Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human
God of War
GRIS
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
God of War (Atreus)
God of War (Kratos)
Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human
Forgotton Anne
God of War
Spider-Man
Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Spider-Man
Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin?s Creed Odyssey
Florence
God of War
Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Kirby Star Allies
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
SOULCALIBUR VI
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4
F1 2018
Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19
Mario Tennis Aces
MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
Northgard
RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
Tónandi
Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Moss
Sprint Vector
Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste
Florence
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara
Donut County
Dragalia Lost
Florence
Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

Fortnite
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Laser League
Red Dead Redemption 2
Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War
Into the Breach
Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence
God of War
Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
